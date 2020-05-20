Mercoledì 20 Maggio 2020 | 10:29

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Justice Minster Bonafede faces confidence test

Justice Minster Bonafede faces confidence test

 
Rome
Coronavirus: deaths up 162, 813 new cases in Italy

Coronavirus: deaths up 162, 813 new cases in Italy

 
Rome
App is being tested, will be ready at end of May - Arcuri

App is being tested, will be ready at end of May - Arcuri

 
Rome
House arrest of mafia-linked businessman revoked (6)

House arrest of mafia-linked businessman revoked (6)

 
Berlin
Come on holiday in Italy Di Maio tells Germans via Bild (5)

Come on holiday in Italy Di Maio tells Germans via Bild (5)

 
Rome
Some don't understand EU will fall without Italy - Di Maio (8)

Some don't understand EU will fall without Italy - Di Maio (8)

 
Foggia
Coronavirus: Crowd celebrates feast of Madonna near Foggia (2)

Coronavirus: Crowd celebrates feast of Madonna near Foggia (2)

 
Rome
United centre right to protest against govt on June 2

United centre right to protest against govt on June 2

 
Rome
Govt crisis if IV votes no confidence in Bonafede - Delrio

Govt crisis if IV votes no confidence in Bonafede - Delrio

 
Rome
Phase two: 90% of clothing shops open, 70% of eateries

Phase two: 90% of clothing shops open, 70% of eateries

 
Venice
Zaia says ready to close up again after 'movida' videos (6)

Zaia says ready to close up again after 'movida' videos (6)

 

Il Biancorosso

serie C
Luigi Laurentis

Bari, playoff nei gironi, poi finale a 3. E Bari torna a correre per la B

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariMobilità urbana
Bari, tutti in monopattino il Comune ci prova

Bari, tutti in monopattino? Il Comune ci prova

 
Brindisicriminalità
Assaltate due stazioni di servizio nel Brindisino, probabilmente dalla stessa banda: si indaga

Assaltate due stazioni di servizio nel Brindisino, probabilmente dalla stessa banda: si indaga

 
Leccela ripartenza
Crisi dello spettacolo: prosegue l'iter per sostenere le feste patronali

Crisi dello spettacolo: prosegue l'iter per sostenere le feste patronali

 
Foggiacento uomini impegnati
Estorsioni e riciclaggio: maxioperazione della Dia nel Foggiano, sequestri

Estorsioni e riciclaggio: maxioperazione della Dia nel Foggiano, sequestri

 
Tarantoil siderurgico
Mittal Taranto, il sindaco: «Governo abbia il coraggio di voltare pagina altrimenti sarà una catastrofe»

Mittal Taranto, il sindaco: «Governo abbia il coraggio di voltare pagina altrimenti sarà una catastrofe»

 
PotenzaL'arresto
Potenza, minaccia il padre col coltello: bloccato dalla Polizia con spray al peperoncino

Potenza, minaccia il padre col coltello: bloccato dalla Polizia con spray al peperoncino

 
BatINDAGINI IN CORSO
Canosa, spari in pieno centro: gambizzato 43enne

Canosa, spari in pieno centro: gambizzato 43enne

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, 73enne incontra donna per un rapporto sessuale ma viene drogato e derubato: 2 arresti

Matera, 73enne incontra donna per un rapporto sessuale ma viene drogato e derubato: 2 arresti

 

i più letti

Taranto, arrestato il Procuratore capo Capristo

Taranto, arrestato Procuratore Capristo: tentò di «aggiustare inchiesta». Indagato anche ex capo pm Trani

Coronavirus Puglia, 10 nuovi casi nelle ultime 24 ore, 7 nel Brindisino. Altri due morti

Coronavirus Puglia, 10 nuovi casi nelle ultime 24 ore, 7 nel Brindisino. Altri due morti

Malena, ultime ore per aggiudicarsi il pelo della pornodiva

Malena, ultime ore per aggiudicarsi il... VIDEO

Regione Puglia, blitz Pdf su appalti e Consorzi di bonifica: arresti e interdizioni (anche dg Innovapuglia)

Regione Puglia, blitz Gdf su appalti e Consorzi di bonifica: perquisizioni e interdizioni VD

Andamento contagi Coronavirus in Puglia: in 15 giorni l'80% dei casi sono asintomatici

Andamento contagi Coronavirus in Puglia: in 15 giorni l'80% dei casi sono asintomatici

Rome

Justice Minster Bonafede faces confidence test

IV warned govt will be plunged into crisis if motion succeeds

Justice Minster Bonafede faces confidence test

Rome, May 20 - Premier Giuseppe Conte's government faces a big test on Wednesday when Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede is put to two motions of no-confidence in parliament. Bonafede's 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) have warned another government partner, ex-premier Matteo Renzi's centrist Italia VIva (IV) party, that the government will be plunged into crisis if the minister is ousted, Bonafede has come under fire over the COVID-related release of hundreds of mafiosi from prison and over the alleged failure to appoint anti-mafia prosecutor Nino Di Matteo head of the prison service in 2018. Bonafede stressed there had been "no government interference" in the courts' decisions to release to house arrest the mafia bosses and mafiosi, most of them seriously ill. He said that government decrees that have since been approved would clamp down on such releases, and would bring many of he mafiosi back to jail after reassessing their health issues. On Di Matteo, Bonafede said he had decided in 2018 not to name him head of the prison service so he could take on a role once held by late anti-mafia crusading magistrate Giovanni Falcone.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati