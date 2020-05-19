Coronavirus: deaths up 162, 813 new cases in Italy

Rome, May 19 - The Civil Protection Department said Tuesday that 162 people have died of the coronavirus in Italy in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll from the virus to 32,169. The was up from Monday's daily rise of 99, which was the lowest since the start of the lockdown. The department said that 813 new COVID-19 cases have been registered here in the last 24 hours, up from 451 new cases on Monday. It said 65,129 people are currently infected with the coronavirus in Italy, down 1,424. That compares to Monday's fall of 1,798. It said 129,401 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Italy, up 2,075. Monday's rise was 2,150. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Italy, including those currently positive, the deceased and those who have recovered, is now 226,699. The department said 716 of Italy's coronavirus patients are in intensive care, 33 down on Monday.