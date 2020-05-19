App is being tested, will be ready at end of May - Arcuri

Coronavirus: deaths up 162, 813 new cases in Italy
Rome
19 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 19 - Italy's contact tracing app for the coronavirus is being tested and will be ready at the end of the month, extraordinary commissioner Domenico Arcuri said Tuesday. "At the present state of the art, the app will be put into the field around the end of this month," he said. The app is called 'Immuni'.
