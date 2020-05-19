Martedì 19 Maggio 2020 | 20:03

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Coronavirus: deaths up 162, 813 new cases in Italy

Coronavirus: deaths up 162, 813 new cases in Italy

 
Rome
App is being tested, will be ready at end of May - Arcuri

App is being tested, will be ready at end of May - Arcuri

 
Rome
House arrest of mafia-linked businessman revoked (6)

House arrest of mafia-linked businessman revoked (6)

 
Berlin
Come on holiday in Italy Di Maio tells Germans via Bild (5)

Come on holiday in Italy Di Maio tells Germans via Bild (5)

 
Rome
Some don't understand EU will fall without Italy - Di Maio (8)

Some don't understand EU will fall without Italy - Di Maio (8)

 
Foggia
Coronavirus: Crowd celebrates feast of Madonna near Foggia (2)

Coronavirus: Crowd celebrates feast of Madonna near Foggia (2)

 
Rome
United centre right to protest against govt on June 2

United centre right to protest against govt on June 2

 
Rome
Govt crisis if IV votes no confidence in Bonafede - Delrio

Govt crisis if IV votes no confidence in Bonafede - Delrio

 
Rome
Phase two: 90% of clothing shops open, 70% of eateries

Phase two: 90% of clothing shops open, 70% of eateries

 
Venice
Zaia says ready to close up again after 'movida' videos (6)

Zaia says ready to close up again after 'movida' videos (6)

 
Milan
Coronavirus: Plasma to be used on care home patients

Coronavirus: Plasma to be used on care home patients

 

Il Biancorosso

L'INTERVISTA
Perrone col cuore in gola: «Vincere a Bari, magia»

Perrone col cuore in gola: «Vincere a Bari, magia»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaCAPITANATA
San Giovanni Rotondo, «Gargano Vita» consegna mascherine per i fedeli che tornano in chiesa

San Giovanni Rotondo, «Gargano Vita» consegna mascherine per i fedeli che tornano in chiesa

 
Tarantoil siderurgico
Mittal Taranto, il sindaco: «Governo abbia il coraggio di voltare pagina altrimenti sarà una catastrofe»

Mittal Taranto, il sindaco: «Governo abbia il coraggio di voltare pagina altrimenti sarà una catastrofe»

 
BrindisiPer non dimenticare
Brindisi, attentato scuola Morvillo Falcone: commemorazione dopo 8 anni ricordando Melissa

Brindisi, attentato scuola Morvillo Falcone: commemorazione dopo 8 anni ricordando Melissa

 
BariLa decisione
Giovinazzo, ville abusive ma reati prescritti: Corte Costituzionale valuti la confisca

Giovinazzo, ville abusive ma reati prescritti: Corte Costituzionale valuti la confisca

 
PotenzaL'arresto
Potenza, minaccia il padre col coltello: bloccato dalla Polizia con spray al peperoncino

Potenza, minaccia il padre col coltello: bloccato dalla Polizia con spray al peperoncino

 
BatINDAGINI IN CORSO
Canosa, spari in pieno centro: gambizzato 43enne

Canosa, spari in pieno centro: gambizzato 43enne

 
LecceL'INTERVISTA
Lecce, il Politeama resta chiuso: norme inapplicabili

Lecce, il Teatro Politeama resta chiuso: norme inapplicabili

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, 73enne incontra donna per un rapporto sessuale ma viene drogato e derubato: 2 arresti

Matera, 73enne incontra donna per un rapporto sessuale ma viene drogato e derubato: 2 arresti

 

i più letti

Taranto, arrestato il Procuratore capo Capristo

Taranto, arrestato Procuratore Capristo: tentò di «aggiustare inchiesta». Indagato anche ex capo pm Trani

Coronavirus Puglia, 8 nuovi casi nelle ultime 24 ore, 7 nel Barese. Un'altra vittima a Brindisi

Coronavirus Puglia, 8 nuovi casi nelle ultime 24 ore, 7 nel Barese. Un'altra vittima a Brindisi

Malena, ultime ore per aggiudicarsi il pelo della pornodiva

Malena, ultime ore per aggiudicarsi il... VIDEO

Coronavirus Puglia, 10 nuovi casi nelle ultime 24 ore, 7 nel Brindisino. Altri due morti

Coronavirus Puglia, 10 nuovi casi nelle ultime 24 ore, 7 nel Brindisino. Altri due morti

Mola, cena romantica sul mare? Multa da ben 746 euro

Mola, la cena romantica sul mare è costata 746 euro, di multa

Rome

App is being tested, will be ready at end of May - Arcuri

Contact tracing app is called 'Immuni'

App is being tested, will be ready at end of May - Arcuri

Rome, May 19 - Italy's contact tracing app for the coronavirus is being tested and will be ready at the end of the month, extraordinary commissioner Domenico Arcuri said Tuesday. "At the present state of the art, the app will be put into the field around the end of this month," he said. The app is called 'Immuni'.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati