House arrest of mafia-linked businessman revoked (6)

Rome, May 19 - A Milan surveillance judge on Tuesday revoked the house arrest of mafia-linked Palermo businessman Francesco Bonura, one of hundreds of mafiosi recently released from jail to house arrest amid COVID-19 fears. Bonura will now return to the tough '41 bis' prison regime of solitary confinement for jailed mafiosi. He is serving a term for mafia association. Bonura, like other released mafiosi, is returning to jail under the terms of a May decree issued in response to an outcry over the mass release. The businessman, sentenced to 20 years in jail and a one-time close aide of late Cosa Nostra leader Bernardo Provenzano, was near the top of the list of released mobsters to be reincarcerated.