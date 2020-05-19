House arrest of mafia-linked businessman revoked (6)
Rome
19 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 19 - A Milan surveillance judge on Tuesday revoked the house arrest of mafia-linked Palermo businessman Francesco Bonura, one of hundreds of mafiosi recently released from jail to house arrest amid COVID-19 fears. Bonura will now return to the tough '41 bis' prison regime of solitary confinement for jailed mafiosi. He is serving a term for mafia association. Bonura, like other released mafiosi, is returning to jail under the terms of a May decree issued in response to an outcry over the mass release. The businessman, sentenced to 20 years in jail and a one-time close aide of late Cosa Nostra leader Bernardo Provenzano, was near the top of the list of released mobsters to be reincarcerated.
