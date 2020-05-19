Come on holiday in Italy Di Maio tells Germans via Bild (5)

House arrest of mafia-linked businessman revoked (6)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Taranto, arrestato Procuratore Capristo: tentò di «aggiustare inchiesta». Indagato anche ex capo pm Trani
Berlin
19 Maggio 2020
Berlin, May 19 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday on Bild online "my appeal is clear and I would like to aim it at all German citizens via this paper: come and spend your holidays in Italy". "Visit our beaches, our sea, our mountain villages, enjoy our cuisine," he added. "We are ready to welcome you with our smiles. We are all the same European people".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su