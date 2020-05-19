Some don't understand EU will fall without Italy - Di Maio (8)

Rome, May 19 - Northern European countries who have come out against a Franco-German proposal for 500 billion euros in coronavirus grants from the European Union budget do not realize that the EU will fall without Italy, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday. "In the EU there are still countries stuck to their perches, but they must understand that Europe cannot do without Italy. Because if the trunk of a tree breaks, the branches also fall," he said after the proposal from French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel met resistance from Austria, the Netherlands and Finland among others. "That way, no one is saved," Di Maio went on. "Our only interest is to defend the Italian people. In these negotiations we must get as much money as possible to help Italian businesses, households and workers. United to get more resources. Italy will stand up for itself". Under the Franco-German scheme, which would involved raising money on the markets, Italy would be set to receive up to 100 billion euros in grants. Northern European countries are insisting money should only be given via loans, not grants. Italy has raised the idea of 'coronabonds' to fund the recovery after the virus crisis and its economic impact. Some observers have said that the Franco-German proposal for a 'big bazooka' goes some way towards meeting Italian demands for mutualization of the financial response to the virus.