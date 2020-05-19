Coronavirus: Crowd celebrates feast of Madonna near Foggia (2)

Foggia, May 19 - A crowd of over 300 people celebrated the local feast of the Madonna del Soccorso letting off fireworks and mingling freely without facemasks in defiance of coronavirus distancing rules at San Severo near Foggia Monday night, police said Tuesday. Some people also commemorated a local mafia boss, known as Coccione, who was killed in a barber shop two years ago. The breach of the ban on social gatherings was widely condemned.