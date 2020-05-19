United centre right to protest against govt on June 2

Rome, May 19 - The opposition centre right of the League party, the Brothers of Italy (FdI) party and the centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party will stage a united protest against the government on June 2 at a venue still to be decided, leaders Matteo Salvini, Giorgia Meloni and Silvio Berlusconi said after a summit Tuesday. Salvini said "it isn't possible that the recovery decree still hasn't been published" while Meloni said the protest wanted to "give a voice to the Italy that no longer believes the government's promises" and former three-time premier and media mogul Berlusconi said the demo had his "full support". Berlusconi's deputy Antonio Tajani said the intention of the protest was to "advance proposals for the country".