Govt crisis if IV votes no confidence in Bonafede - Delrio

Rome, May 19 - It will be a "real government crisis, without doubt" if the centrist Italia Viva (IV) party votes for the centre-right opposition's non-confidence motion in Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede for his handling of the COVI-related release of hundreds of mafiosi, centre-left Democratic Party (PD) bigwig Graziano Delrio said Tuesday. Bonafede's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), the senior government partner, has already warned of the "serious" consequences of vote against Bonafede by the IV, which is led by former premier and ex-PD leader Matteo Renzi.