Phase two: 90% of clothing shops open, 70% of eateries

Coronavirus: Crowd celebrates feast of Madonna near Foggia (2)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Taranto, arrestato Procuratore Capristo: tentò di «aggiustare inchiesta». Indagato anche ex capo pm Trani: favoreggiamento
Rome
19 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 19 - Some 90% of Italy's clothing shops and 70% of the catering sector has reopened after lockdown was further eased in phase two of the coronavirus emergency, retail group Confcommercio said Tuesday. The group said 40% of staff in restaurants and bars was still off work, however. This amounted to 400,000 people, it said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su