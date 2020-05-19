Zaia says ready to close up again after 'movida' videos (6)

Venice, May 19 - Veneto Governor Luca Zaia said Tuesday he was ready to re-enforce lockdown rules after "too many" videos of the sometimes rowdy and booze-fuelled youth social gatherings known as 'movida' were published on social media. "I have nothing against partying but the ban on gatherings and the compulsory use of facemasks are the essential condition, life-savers for all citizens," said Zaia. "I'll gauge the infections in 10 days, and if they have increased we will close down bars, restaurants, beaches and other gathering places again, and we will go back to staying closed up in our homes," he said. Zaia said he had received "dozens of photos and videos of the centres of our cities with an open-air movida," referring to spritz-fuelled street partying.