Coronavirus: Plasma to be used on care home patients

Milan
19 Maggio 2020
Milan, May 19 - A new 'hyperimmune' plasma will be used to treat COVID patients in care homes, a northern Italian ethics committee said Tuesday. The new plasma created by the ASST in Mantua and Pavia's San Matteo Hospital will be used in the Green Park home in Mantua, the Val Padana committee said. The principal investigator will be Mantua transfusional medicine service director Massimo Franchini and the co-investigator will be pneumology chief Giuseppe De Donno.
