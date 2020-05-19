110% rise in sick notes at peak of epidemic says INPS

Rome, May 19 - During the coronavirus peak between March 8 and 14 there was a 110% spike in the number of sick notes sent to INPS, the social security and pensions agency said Tuesday. The overall rise between February 2 and April 11 was 14% on the same period in 2019, with some 6.58 million certificates sent to INPS. In the week after March 14 the rise fell to +59%. In Lombardy during the week of March 8-14 there was a 176% rise in sick notes.