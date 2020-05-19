Spain lifts ban on flights, ferries from Italy

Zaia says ready to close up again after 'movida' videos (6)
Rome
19 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 19 - The Spanish government on Tuesday lifted a ban on flights and ferries from Italy. The lifting of the ban on passenger ships excludes cruise liners. A 14-day quarantine for all foreigners arriving in Spain remains in force. The flight and ferry ban was imposed more than two months ago.
