Wave of bad weather to hit central and southern Italy (5)
Rome
19 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 19 - A wave of bad weather with widespread showers and high winds will hit central and southern parts of Italy on Wednesday forecasters said Tuesday, while conditions will improve in northern Italy. On Thursday it will be sunny in the centre and north and Sardinia, while the weather will continue unstable in the south and Sicily with scattered showers.
