Martedì 19 Maggio 2020 | 13:53

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Wave of bad weather to hit central and southern Italy (5)

Wave of bad weather to hit central and southern Italy (5)

 
Rome
WHO's central role must be boosted says Speranza

WHO's central role must be boosted says Speranza

 
Rome
Phase 2: Restaurant spending down 80% - Coldiretti (6)

Phase 2: Restaurant spending down 80% - Coldiretti (6)

 
Taranto
Taranto prosecutor arrested for alleged corruption (8)

Taranto prosecutor arrested for alleged corruption (8)

 
Rome
We've put stringent conditions on FCA loan says Gualtieri (9)

We've put stringent conditions on FCA loan says Gualtieri (9)

 
Rome
Conte hails Franco-German 'bazooka' proposal

Conte hails Franco-German 'bazooka' proposal

 
Rome
Vaccine is right for all - Speranza at World Health Assembly

Vaccine is right for all - Speranza at World Health Assembly

 
Venice
Venice Architecture Biennale moved to 2021 (4)

Venice Architecture Biennale moved to 2021 (4)

 
Rome
Phase 2: Interior min releases form for inter-regional trips

Phase 2: Interior min releases form for inter-regional trips

 
Turin

Turin Book Fair online edition attracts 5 mn visitors (5)

 
Rome
Cesare Battisti's bid for house arrest rejected (7)

Cesare Battisti's bid for house arrest rejected (7)

 

Il Biancorosso

L'INTERVISTA
Perrone col cuore in gola: «Vincere a Bari, magia»

Perrone col cuore in gola: «Vincere a Bari, magia»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Foggiala crisi
Rettori Foggia, l'appello a Mattarella: Gazzetta una voce da salvare

Rettori Foggia, l'appello a Mattarella: «Gazzetta una voce da salvare»

 
Potenzail bollettino
Coronavirus Basilicata, un nuovo positivo su 766 tamponi, nel comune di Banzi

Coronavirus Basilicata, un nuovo positivo su 766 tamponi, nel comune di Banzi

 
BariL'EMERGENZA
Rutigliano, vigneti di pregio sradicati dal vento

Rutigliano, vigneti di pregio sradicati dal vento

 
BatINDAGINI IN CORSO
Canosa, spari in pieno centro: gambizzato 43enne

Canosa, spari in pieno centro: gambizzato 43enne

 
BrindisiL'ANNIVERSARIO
Mesagne: bomba al Morivollo, nessuno dimentica Melissa Bassi

Mesagne, 8 anni fa la bomba al «Morvillo»: nessuno dimentica Melissa Bassi

 
LecceL'INTERVISTA
Lecce, il Politeama resta chiuso: norme inapplicabili

Lecce, il Teatro Politeama resta chiuso: norme inapplicabili

 
TarantoLA VERTENZA
Taranto, Mittal tratta sull'addio. La palla torna al Governo

Taranto, Mittal tratta sul divorzio. La palla torna al Governo

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, 73enne incontra donna per un rapporto sessuale ma viene drogato e derubato: 2 arresti

Matera, 73enne incontra donna per un rapporto sessuale ma viene drogato e derubato: 2 arresti

 

i più letti

Taranto, arrestato il Procuratore capo Capristo

Taranto, arrestato Procuratore Capristo: tentò di «aggiustare inchiesta». Indagato anche ex capo pm Trani: favoreggiamento

Coronavirus Puglia, 8 nuovi casi nelle ultime 24 ore, 7 nel Barese. Un'altra vittima a Brindisi

Coronavirus Puglia, 8 nuovi casi nelle ultime 24 ore, 7 nel Barese. Un'altra vittima a Brindisi

Malena, ultime ore per aggiudicarsi il pelo della pornodiva

Malena, ultime ore per aggiudicarsi il... VIDEO

Mola, cena romantica sul mare? Multa da ben 746 euro

Mola, la cena romantica sul mare è costata 746 euro, di multa

Matera, 73enne incontra donna per un rapporto sessuale ma viene drogato e derubato: 2 arresti

Matera, 73enne incontra donna per un rapporto sessuale ma viene drogato e derubato: 2 arresti

Rome

WHO's central role must be boosted says Speranza

Trump threatened to pull funding without 'improvements'

WHO's central role must be boosted says Speranza

Rome, May 19 - The World Health Organization's central role in the coronavirus pandemic must be reinforced, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said after United States President Donald Trump threatened to pull out of the WHO unless it makes "substantive improvements over the next 30 days". The WHO must be "completely independent of eternal political or financial influences, and must only be guided by the science". Trump late Monday threatened to permanently pull US funding from the WHO if it does not "commit to major substantive improvements in the next 30 days." In a letter to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Trump said, "It is clear the repeated missteps by you and your organization in responding to the pandemic have been extremely costly for the world. The only way forward for the World Health Organization is if it can actually demonstrate independence from China. "My administration has already started discussions with you on how to reform the organization. But action is needed quickly. We do not have time to waste." The threat comes at time when the coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 90,000 Americans and more than 318,000 people worldwide as of late Monday and, while there are promising signs from some vaccine trials, there is no cure for the virus. The letter also underscores the extent to which blame aimed at the WHO and China has become a defining part of the president's response to the outbreak. When many of his predecessors would rely on global institutions to help stem the tide of a pandemic, Trump's ultimatum is the latest sign of his distrust toward world entities.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati