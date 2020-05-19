Martedì 19 Maggio 2020 | 13:53

Rome
Wave of bad weather to hit central and southern Italy (5)

Rome
WHO's central role must be boosted says Speranza

Rome
Phase 2: Restaurant spending down 80% - Coldiretti (6)

Taranto
Taranto prosecutor arrested for alleged corruption (8)

Rome
We've put stringent conditions on FCA loan says Gualtieri (9)

Rome
Conte hails Franco-German 'bazooka' proposal

Rome
Vaccine is right for all - Speranza at World Health Assembly

Venice
Venice Architecture Biennale moved to 2021 (4)

Rome
Phase 2: Interior min releases form for inter-regional trips

Turin

Turin Book Fair online edition attracts 5 mn visitors (5)

 
Rome
Cesare Battisti's bid for house arrest rejected (7)

Perrone col cuore in gola: «Vincere a Bari, magia»

Foggiala crisi
Rettori Foggia, l'appello a Mattarella: Gazzetta una voce da salvare

Potenzail bollettino
Coronavirus Basilicata, un nuovo positivo su 766 tamponi, nel comune di Banzi

BariL'EMERGENZA
Rutigliano, vigneti di pregio sradicati dal vento

BatINDAGINI IN CORSO
Canosa, spari in pieno centro: gambizzato 43enne

BrindisiL'ANNIVERSARIO
Mesagne: bomba al Morivollo, nessuno dimentica Melissa Bassi

LecceL'INTERVISTA
Lecce, il Politeama resta chiuso: norme inapplicabili

TarantoLA VERTENZA
Taranto, Mittal tratta sull'addio. La palla torna al Governo

MateraIl caso
Matera, 73enne incontra donna per un rapporto sessuale ma viene drogato e derubato: 2 arresti

Rome

Phase 2: Restaurant spending down 80% - Coldiretti (6)

Situation aggravated by remote working, lack of tourists

Rome, May 19 - Consumer spending at restaurants, pizzerias, agriturismi and other eateries in Italy fell 80% during the coronavirus lockdown, farm group Coldiretti said after the catering sector reopened in phase two of the virus emergency Monday. A combination of the closures, remote working and the total absence of tourists was behind the fall, Coldiretti said. The difficulties of the catering sector have had a big knock-on effect on the whole agri-business industry, the group said. It also said that agriturismi, situated largely in the country, would probably be the best category to enforce social distancing in phase two.

