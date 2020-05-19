Phase 2: Restaurant spending down 80% - Coldiretti (6)

Wave of bad weather to hit central and southern Italy (5)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Taranto, arrestato Procuratore Capristo: tentò di «aggiustare inchiesta». Indagato anche ex capo pm Trani: favoreggiamento
Rome
19 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 19 - Consumer spending at restaurants, pizzerias, agriturismi and other eateries in Italy fell 80% during the coronavirus lockdown, farm group Coldiretti said after the catering sector reopened in phase two of the virus emergency Monday. A combination of the closures, remote working and the total absence of tourists was behind the fall, Coldiretti said. The difficulties of the catering sector have had a big knock-on effect on the whole agri-business industry, the group said. It also said that agriturismi, situated largely in the country, would probably be the best category to enforce social distancing in phase two.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su