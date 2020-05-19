Phase 2: Restaurant spending down 80% - Coldiretti (6)

Rome, May 19 - Consumer spending at restaurants, pizzerias, agriturismi and other eateries in Italy fell 80% during the coronavirus lockdown, farm group Coldiretti said after the catering sector reopened in phase two of the virus emergency Monday. A combination of the closures, remote working and the total absence of tourists was behind the fall, Coldiretti said. The difficulties of the catering sector have had a big knock-on effect on the whole agri-business industry, the group said. It also said that agriturismi, situated largely in the country, would probably be the best category to enforce social distancing in phase two.