We've put stringent conditions on FCA loan says Gualtieri (9)

Rome, May 19 - The government has asked Fiat Chrysler Automobiles for stringent conditions attached to a State-guaranteed 6.3 billion euro loan for the Italo-American carmaker from Intesa Sanpaolo with the backing of investment guarantee agency SACE, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said Tuesday. "We have requested additional, stringent conditions" including investments, jobs and the maintenance of production in Italy," Gualtieri said. The loan, designed to help FCA through the coronavirus crisis, has been criticised by the centre-right opposition and also some government-supporting MPs. Gualtieri said "we have told Fiat that they must pay for investments in Italy with the loan, and we have said no to offshoring. "The State guarantee is tied to these conditions". FCA's Italian predecessor Fiat has been criticised in the past for taking government money and moving jobs abroad. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' corporate headquarters is domiciled in Amsterdam, and the financial headquarters are in London, both for tax purposes.