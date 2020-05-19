Taranto prosecutor arrested for alleged corruption (8)

Taranto, May 19 - Taranto Chief Prosecutor Carlo Maria Capristo was placed under house arrest Tuesday on suspicion of corruption in judicial acts. Along with the prosecutor, a police inspector working at the prosecutor's office, Michele Scivittaro, and the Puglian businessmen Giuseppe, Cosimo and Gaetano Mancazzo were also placed under house arrest. The former chief prosecutor in Trani, Antonino Di Maio, has been placed under investigation on suspicion of abuse of office and aiding and abetting criminal acts in the same probe. According to police, Capristo tried to get Trani assistant prosecutor Silvia Curione to unjustly prosecute a person for usuury. Curione then became afraid her husband and substitute at the Trani prosecutors' office, Lanfranco Marazia, would be subjected to reprisals, police said.