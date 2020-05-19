Conte hails Franco-German 'bazooka' proposal

Martedì 19 Maggio 2020 | 13:53

Rome

Trust in ambitious EC plan for Recovery Fund too says premier

Rome, May 19 - Premier Giuseppe Conte has welcomed a Franco-German 'bazooka' proposal to grant 500 billion euros to European Union member states for the coronavirus emergency via the EU budget, 100 of which would go to Italy. Northern European countries have come out against the proposal saying that virus crisis funding should come in the form of repayable loans and not grants to be repaid by the EU as a whole. Conte said "the Franco-German proposal (500 billion in non-repayable funding) is a first important step in the direction Italy has hoped. "But in order to overcome the crisis and help businesses and families we must broaden the #RecoveryFund. "Confident in an ambitious proposal on the part of the EU Commission". The so-called bazooka will have to be approved by an upcoming EU summit. The planned Recovery Fund would set aside even more funds to help countries recover from economic earthquake caused by the virus crisis.

