Martedì 19 Maggio 2020 | 12:17

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Vaccine is right for all - Speranza at World Health Assembly

Vaccine is right for all - Speranza at World Health Assembly

 
Venice
Venice Architecture Biennale moved to 2021 (4)

Venice Architecture Biennale moved to 2021 (4)

 
Rome
Phase 2: Interior min releases form for inter-regional trips

Phase 2: Interior min releases form for inter-regional trips

 
Turin

Turin Book Fair online edition attracts 5 mn visitors (5)

 
Rome
Cesare Battisti's bid for house arrest rejected (7)

Cesare Battisti's bid for house arrest rejected (7)

 
Naples
Naples' iconic bars remain closed (4)

Naples' iconic bars remain closed (4)

 
Rome
Italians return to hairdressers (3)

Italians return to hairdressers (3)

 
Rome
Rome streets remain largely empty as shops reopen (3)

Rome streets remain largely empty as shops reopen (3)

 
Rome
Italy ready for tourists says Di Maio (4)

Italy ready for tourists says Di Maio (4)

 
Rome
Beaches reopen in Sardinia, at Rimini, on Ligurian Riviera

Beaches reopen in Sardinia, at Rimini, on Ligurian Riviera

 
Rome
EU Commission,Parliament voices support for ANSA journalists

EU Commission,Parliament voices support for ANSA journalists

 

Il Biancorosso

L'INTERVISTA
Perrone col cuore in gola: «Vincere a Bari, magia»

Perrone col cuore in gola: «Vincere a Bari, magia»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariL'EMERGENZA
Rutigliano, vigneti di pregio sradicati dal vento

Rutigliano, vigneti di pregio sradicati dal vento

 
BatINDAGINI IN CORSO
Canosa, spari in pieno centro: gambizzato 43enne

Canosa, spari in pieno centro: gambizzato 43enne

 
PotenzaLA RIPARTENZA
Basilicata, tamponi: chi vorrà potrà farli pagando

Basilicata, tamponi: chi vorrà potrà farli pagando

 
BrindisiL'ANNIVERSARIO
Mesagne: bomba al Morivollo, nessuno dimentica Melissa Bassi

Mesagne, 8 anni fa la bomba al «Morvillo»: nessuno dimentica Melissa Bassi

 
LecceL'INTERVISTA
Lecce, il Politeama resta chiuso: norme inapplicabili

Lecce, il Teatro Politeama resta chiuso: norme inapplicabili

 
FoggiaLA PRESENTAZIONE
Lucera, il progetto di Apulia Felix per valorizzare la fortezza sveva-angioina

Lucera, il progetto per valorizzare la fortezza sveva-angioina presentato sul web

 
TarantoLA VERTENZA
Taranto, Mittal tratta sull'addio. La palla torna al Governo

Taranto, Mittal tratta sul divorzio. La palla torna al Governo

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, 73enne incontra donna per un rapporto sessuale ma viene drogato e derubato: 2 arresti

Matera, 73enne incontra donna per un rapporto sessuale ma viene drogato e derubato: 2 arresti

 

i più letti

Taranto, arrestato il Procuratore capo Capristo

Taranto, arrestato il Procuratore capo Capristo: induzione indebita e truffa.
«Tentò di pilotare una inchiesta»

Coronavirus Puglia, 8 nuovi casi nelle ultime 24 ore, 7 nel Barese. Un'altra vittima a Brindisi

Coronavirus Puglia, 8 nuovi casi nelle ultime 24 ore, 7 nel Barese. Un'altra vittima a Brindisi

Malena, ultime ore per aggiudicarsi il pelo della pornodiva

Malena, ultime ore per aggiudicarsi il... VIDEO

Mola, cena romantica sul mare? Multa da ben 746 euro

Mola, la cena romantica sul mare è costata 746 euro, di multa

Matera, 73enne incontra donna per un rapporto sessuale ma viene drogato e derubato: 2 arresti

Matera, 73enne incontra donna per un rapporto sessuale ma viene drogato e derubato: 2 arresti

Rome

Vaccine is right for all - Speranza at World Health Assembly

It's necessary to reinforce WHO's central role says minister

Vaccine is right for all - Speranza at World Health Assembly

Rome, May 19 - Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza stressed that everyone should have access to a future COVID-19 vaccine at the end of his address at the 73rd World Health Assembly. Global Public Good. "The development of a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19 is a fundamental challenge," Speranza said during the assembly, which opened on May 18. "We must work for the vaccine to be considered a global public good, a right for everyone and not a privilege for the few". Reinforce WHO's Role. He added that, in his message, he wanted to highlight "the importance of the WHO (World Health Organization) and the need to reinforce its central role, above all in a time of crisis. Stronger Agency. "This means working together to construct a stronger agency, rethinking its role and its functions," he said. Guided by Science. "We must ensure that it is completely independent from external, political or financial influences and it is only guided by science. "So it is important that the States contribute with human and financial resources with the sole aim of improving the preparation and response of the individual countries with the high-level technical and scientific support of the agency at the service of all individuals". Video Conference. For the first time, the 73rd World Health Assembly is taking place via video conference and has a two-day agenda. Health Is an Investment. "I appeal to all the countries of the world to take action so that the 2020 COVID pandemic never happens again," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "The pandemic has shown us that investing in health must be at the centre of every country's development. "It is a necessity. Health is not a cost, it is an investment. "Health is not a prize for development but a requirement for it. "Never more than today have we needed a healtier, safer and more just world. And a strong WHO. Warning. Ghebreyesus also warned that "countries that move too fast run the risk of truly hampering their recovery". Inquiry. On the opening day of the 73rd annual World Health Assembly, 116 countries said they supported a draft resolution presented by the European Union for an independent inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati