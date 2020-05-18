Cesare Battisti's bid for house arrest rejected (7)

Rome, May 18 - A Cagliari surveillance court on Monday rejected a bid by former leftist militant Cesare Battisti to be released from prison to house arrest due to COVID-19 risks. Battisti, 65, is serving life at Oristano for four murders committed in the 1970s 'Years of Lead'. His lawyers told the court he is in the coronavirus at-risk category because he is over 65 and has several pathologies. He has been in the Sardinian jail since January 2019 after being extradited from Brazil, where he fled after becoming a successful crime writer in France. Battisti, from Sermoneta near Rome, fled France after the end of the Mitterrand Doctrine on sheltering leftist militants from Italy. Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede has come under fire after hundreds of ailing high-security mafiosi were released due to COVID concerns.