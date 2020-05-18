Turin Book Fair online edition attracts 5 mn visitors (5)

Lunedì 18 Maggio 2020 | 18:09

Turin

Rome
Naples
Rome
Rome
Rome
Rome
Rome
Rome
Brussels
Verona
serie c
BariL'idea
LeccePost Covid 19
PotenzaIl caso
MateraIl caso
Foggiafase 2
TarantoIl caso
Batnel nordbarese
Brindisil'operazione
Turin

Dedicated to COVID victims, frontline workers

Turin, May 18 - The Turin Book fair's online edition dedicated to the COVID-19 victims and frontline health workers ended with almost five million visitors on Facebook and YouTube, organisers said Monday. The four-day event racked up some 1,216,642 views of the content it offered, they said. The edition saw 140 guests take part in over 60 meetings. Among the most popular events were the inaugural reading by Alessandro Barbero and the final evening with guests like Levante, Mariangela Gualtieri, Alessandro Baricco, Roberto Saviano and Father Enzo Bianchi.

