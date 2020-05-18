Rome streets remain largely empty as shops reopen (3)

Turin Book Fair online edition attracts 5 mn visitors (5)
Rome
18 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 18 - Rome's streets remained largely empty as shops, bars and restaurants reopened after phase two of the coronavirus emergency was stepped up on Monday. But the GRA ring road around the Italian capital saw much heavier traffic as people crossed the city and drove to lakes and beaches.
