Naples' iconic bars remain closed (4)

Naples
18 Maggio 2020
Naples, May 18 - Many bars reopened in Naples on Monday after the coronavirus lockdown but some of the southern city's largest and most iconic establishments remained closed due to continued virus fears. The famed Gambrinus and Caffetteria bars were among those that decided to keep their doors shut. The bars that did open enforced strict social distancing of at least one metre.
