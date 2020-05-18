Italy ready for tourists says Di Maio (4)
Rome
18 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 18 - Italy is ready to welcome back European tourists starting June 3, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told counterparts from various countries including Germany and Austria in a summit on tourist flows on Monday. Di Maio said it was "unacceptable" that there should be black lists among European countries. "Unless we change direction," he said, "there will be serious economic fallout on the tourist sectors of all European countries, not only Italy".
