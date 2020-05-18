Beaches reopen in Sardinia, at Rimini, on Ligurian Riviera

Rome, May 18 - Italy's most popular beaches, in Sardinia, at Rimini and on the Ligurian Riviera, reopened as phase two of the coronavirus emergency clicked into a higher gear on Monday. Social distancing of at least one metre was enforced and, where this was not possible, the use of facemasks was compulsory. Beaches near Venice also reopened as St Mark's Basilica in the Veneto capital reopened its doors along with all of Italy's places of worship. Veneto Governor Luca Zaia said he would shortly sign an ordinance allowing travel to and from neighbouring regions. Inter-regional travel is still banned in Italy although travel within regions has been freed up.