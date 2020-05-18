EU Commission,Parliament voices support for ANSA journalists

Rome, May 18 - European Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said Monday he was "close" to ANSA journalists in a dispute over cuts, saying Italy's top news agency was a "patrimony" for the country. Vice-President for Values and Transparency of the European Commission Vera Jurova on Monday tweeted to show support too. "Solidarity with @agenzia_ansa journalists. More than ever journalists have demonstrated their crucial role for democracy, to report, check facts, inform. With our Flag of European Union economic response, we gave additional tools to Member States to support the media sector. We need to act together," Jurova tweeted European Parliament Speaker David Sassoli also voiced solidarity with ANSA's journalists, who went on strike Friday and Saturday in the dispute, saying "I can only be concerned over the grave situation" and adding: "at this dramatic time, the quality of information cannot be subjected to cuts and restrictions. It would be a blow to the freedom of all". Premier Giuseppe Conte said Sunday that the government had passed some measures to help the hard-hit media sector and stressed "it is clear that we are very sensitive...to the freedom of information". ANSA management unveiled a plan to offset 3-5 million euros in possible lost revenue by placing staff on four days a month of the 'cassa integrazione' lay-off scheme in the last half of the year and cutting the budget for freelancers' by 25%. At a meeting Thursday, journalists rejected the plan, called the two-day strike, and voted for a further 10 strike days to be wielded as the internal union sees fit. In a statement, the union said the cuts would further impact the agency's role in providing essential information at a time of fake news in the COVID emergency.