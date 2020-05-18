European Commission tweets to support ANSA journalists

Brussels, May 18 - Vice-President for Values and Transparency of the European Commission Vera Jurova on Monday tweeted to show support for ANSA journalists that had conducted a 48-hour strike over the weekend against the latest in a string of proposed cuts. ANSA is Italy's leading wire service and has suffered several cuts to staff and budgets in recent years. "Solidarity with @agenzia_ansa journalists. More than ever journalists have demonstrated their crucial role for democracy, to report, check facts, inform. With our Flag of European Union economic response, we gave additional tools to Member States to support the media sector. We need to act together," Jurova tweeted.