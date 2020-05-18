European Commission tweets to support ANSA journalists

Italy ready for tourists says Di Maio (4)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Monopoli, truffavano anziani e si facevano consegnare soldi e gioielli: arrestati in due
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia casi continuano a scendere: 5 contagi su 1424 test. Altri 7 decessi (4 nei giorni scorsi)
Brussels
18 Maggio 2020
Brussels, May 18 - Vice-President for Values and Transparency of the European Commission Vera Jurova on Monday tweeted to show support for ANSA journalists that had conducted a 48-hour strike over the weekend against the latest in a string of proposed cuts. ANSA is Italy's leading wire service and has suffered several cuts to staff and budgets in recent years. "Solidarity with @agenzia_ansa journalists. More than ever journalists have demonstrated their crucial role for democracy, to report, check facts, inform. With our Flag of European Union economic response, we gave additional tools to Member States to support the media sector. We need to act together," Jurova tweeted.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su