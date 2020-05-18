Govt in 'chaos' on reopenings says Meloni (6)

Rome, May 18 - The government is "in chaos" on its reopening plan in phase two of the coronavirus emergency, opposition Brothers of Italy (FdI) leader Giorgia Meloni said Monday. Without a push by regions, she told La Repubblica daily, "we would have found ourselves with shops closed and without compensation, and with suicidal rules that were impossible to apply. "The truth is they are in chaos. Arriving at a few hours before reopenings without saying who and how to reopen is unacceptable". Meloni said she hoped the centre right would turn out united for a June 2 anti-government demonstration. Fdi is the second biggest party in the three-strong centre-right alliance led by Matteo Salvini's rightwing League party and also featuring Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party.