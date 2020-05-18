Opera: Muti to reopen Verona Arena with Aida next year

Verona, May 18 - Riccardo Muti will reopen the Arena in Verona for next year's festival which has been suspended this year for the coronavirus, organisers said Monday. Star conductor Muti will conduct a concert version of Giuseppe Verdi's Aida for two extraordinary nights on June 19 and 22 2021, they said. The concert will mark the 150th anniversary of the first production of Aida at the Cairo Opera in 1871. The announcement was made by Arena Foundation Superintendent and Artistic Director Cecilia Gasdia.