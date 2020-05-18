Lunedì 18 Maggio 2020 | 15:50

Rome
Italy ready for tourists says Di Maio (4)

Rome
Beaches reopen in Sardinia, at Rimini, on Ligurian Riviera

Rome
EU Commission,Parliament voices support for ANSA journalists

Rome
Govt in 'chaos' on reopenings says Meloni (6)

Brussels
European Commission tweets to support ANSA journalists

Verona
Opera: Muti to reopen Verona Arena with Aida next year

Milan
COVID-19 deaths plunge in Milan nursing homes

Assisi
St Francis' Basilica in Assisi reopens

Florence

Coronavirus: Caceres says he had it without knowing (7)

 
Milan
Bergamo reopens its airport and its cemetery

Rome
Risk of permanent damage to economy say retailers

serie c
Zaccaria Hamlili

PotenzaIl caso
Venosa, tenta di uccidere a coltellate un 20enne bulgaro: fermato

MateraIl caso
Matera, 73enne incontra donna per un rapporto sessuale ma viene drogato e derubato: 2 arresti

Foggiafase 2
Crisi lavoratori dello spettacolo: l'appello al comune di Foggia

TarantoIl caso
Taranto, reddito di cittadinanza percepito indebitamente e truffe online: denunciata coppia

LecceIl caso
Salve, in auto sequestra e minaccia la moglie con un coltello: arrestato

Barioriginari del napoletano
Monopoli, truffavano anziani e si facevano consegnare soldi e gioielli: arrestati in due

Batnel nordbarese
Margherita di Savoia, palazzina a rischio crollo: scatta il sequestro preventivo

Brindisil'operazione
Brindisi, GdF intercetta scafo con oltre mezza tonnellata di droga: arrestato 31enne

Verona

Opera: Muti to reopen Verona Arena with Aida next year

Concert to be held on 150th anniversary of premiere in Cairo

Verona, May 18 - Riccardo Muti will reopen the Arena in Verona for next year's festival which has been suspended this year for the coronavirus, organisers said Monday. Star conductor Muti will conduct a concert version of Giuseppe Verdi's Aida for two extraordinary nights on June 19 and 22 2021, they said. The concert will mark the 150th anniversary of the first production of Aida at the Cairo Opera in 1871. The announcement was made by Arena Foundation Superintendent and Artistic Director Cecilia Gasdia.

