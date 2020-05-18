COVID-19 deaths plunge in Milan nursing homes

Milan, May 18 - The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in nursing homes in northern Italy has dropped sharply in recent days. The high number of deaths in them during the pandemic had led to an investigation by the Milan prosecutor's office. Over the last week especially, the number of deaths per day in over 20 nursing homes had steadily dropped to almost none. Investigators are looking into hundreds of deaths in the most serious phases of the COVID-19 emergency.