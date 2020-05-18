Coronavirus: Caceres says he had it without knowing (7)

Florence, May 18 - Fiorentina's Uruguayan defender Martin Caceres said Monday he had had the coronavirus for 60 days without knowing. "Without knowing it, I had the virus in my body for 60 days," the 33-year-old former Juventus defender said in a live Instagram session with Uruguayan comedian Yisela Paola aka Yipio. "Yesterday I had a swab and I'm negative, I'm well and I feel brand new. "I had a few symptoms between March 15 and 16, I was training at home and I felt out of breath. "They told me to go into quarantine and that it would pass in 20 days. "But it didn't, the virus had clearly fallen in love with me," he quipped.