St Francis' Basilica in Assisi reopens

Assisi, May 18 - The tomb and basilica of St Francis in Assisi reopened after coronavirus lockdown on Monday as all Italian churches reopened to the faithful. A first Mass was said by one of the friars of the Holy Convent. "Having the churches open again in this period is a sign of hope," Father Enzo Fortunato told ANSA. In all the basilicas, which were sanitized in the last few days, social distancing is being enforced between the faithful and special stickers have been stuck on pews. Disinfectant gel is available at the entrances, as well as facemasks for those who are without them.