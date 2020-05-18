Bergamo reopens its airport and its cemetery

Milan, May 18 - The airport in Bergamo, one of Italy's biggest coronavirus hotspots, reopened to civilian planes on Monday with the first flight from Sofia carrying around 100 passengers. Shortly afterwards some 80 passengers took off for the Bulgarian capital. The passengers were subjected to extremely rigid controls including temperature checks. Later Monday a Wizzair flight to Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, is scheduled. The Orio al Serio Airport did not totally close during lockdown, as health and military flights came in and out frequently. The cemetery in Bergamo, one of the symbols of the fight against the coronavirus, reopened on Monday too as phase two of Italy's emergency was stepped up. Citizens arrived at the crack of dawn and stated filing in in limited numbers and after being checked for facemasks. The first post-lockdown Mass was also said in the cemetery chapel, with only 70 faithful allowed in and 40 more in the yard outside. It was from the chapel that for countless days lines of lorries took coffins that could no longer fit into the cemetery to other Italian provinces. The surrounding region of Lombardy accounts for almost half of Italy's 31,000 virus deaths.