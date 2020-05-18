Risk of permanent damage to economy say retailers

Rome, May 18 - Italian consumer spending fell 47.6% in April, retail association Confcommercio said Monday. Despite an estimated 10% rebound in GDP in May, it said GDP will still be down 16% on the previous year. Confcommercio President Carlo Sangalli said "in April, consumer spending collapsed by 47% with the risk of permanent damage to the economy". Sangalli called for "an overall plan for the reconstruction of the country, a plan that still does not exist". He also called for "more robust compensation and real liquidity" for firms.