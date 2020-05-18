Pilgrims return to St Peter's (8)

Vatican City, May 18 - Pilgrims returned to St Peter's Monday as the cathedral reopened after 69 days of lockdown. There were many already in the basilica at 7 am. as Pope Francis said Mass at the tomb of Saint John Paul II on the 100th anniversary of the birth of the Polish pope. Strict social distancing was still in place and facemasks were worn. Those entering the cathedral had their temperatures taken at the entrance and then went along traced-out lines. There were well-ordered queues at churches around the country and in the major cathedrals. At the Duomo in Milan the faithful were told "dear faithful, we have waited for you for so long". In his homily in St Peter's, Francis said that "by sending Saint John Paul II, God visited His people".