Lunedì 18 Maggio 2020 | 13:17

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Risk of permanent damage to economy say retailers

Risk of permanent damage to economy say retailers

 
Vatican City
Pilgrims return to St Peter's (8)

Pilgrims return to St Peter's (8)

 
Rome
Italy is restarting but we must keep guard up says Conte

Italy is restarting but we must keep guard up says Conte

 
Rome
Shops, bars, restaurants reopen as Italy steps up phase two

Shops, bars, restaurants reopen as Italy steps up phase two

 
Rome
Almost 8 in 100 Italians in absolute poverty - ISTAT (4)

Almost 8 in 100 Italians in absolute poverty - ISTAT (4)

 
Padua
Type 1 diabetes patients improved in Italy during lockdown

Type 1 diabetes patients improved in Italy during lockdown

 
Florence
Coronavirus: Siena Palios cancelled (3)

Coronavirus: Siena Palios cancelled (3)

 
Rome
COVID: 498 high-security prisoners were released - Bonafede (8)

COVID: 498 high-security prisoners were released - Bonafede (8)

 
Rome
Soccer: 99% chance of Serie A restarting June 13 - Malagò

Soccer: 99% chance of Serie A restarting June 13 - Malagò

 
Rome
Coronavirus:Survey of 150,000 Italians starts next week -CTS

Coronavirus:Survey of 150,000 Italians starts next week -CTS

 
Bari
Woman, 53, killed by metal sheet uprooted by wind (4)

Woman, 53, killed by metal sheet uprooted by wind (4)

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Zaccaria Hamlili

Il Bari ha già le mani sul futuro: non è più tempo di rivoluzioni

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Potenzatragedia sfiorata
Potenza, il conducente scende e l'auto ferma in salita si schianta contro altre vetture in sosta: nessun ferito

Potenza, il conducente scende e l'auto ferma in salita si schianta contro altre vetture in sosta: nessun ferito

 
Materanel Materano
Policoro, è polemica sulla ostensione della statua della Madonna

Policoro, è polemica sulla ostensione della statua della Madonna

 
BariRestrizioni
Mola, cena romantica sul mare? Multa da ben 746 euro

Mola, la cena romantica sul mare è costata 746 euro, di multa

 
Tarantosanità
Antonio Sorrentino

Taranto, centenaria operata al femore riprende a camminare da sola

 
Foggianel foggiano
Cerignola, la ex non gli fa vedere il figlio, lui sfonda portone di casa e minaccia poliziotti: arrestato

Cerignola, la ex non gli fa vedere il figlio, lui sfonda portone di casa e minaccia poliziotti: arrestato

 
Lecceprevenzione
Antonio Raone, Francesco Cito e Roberto Chiavaroli

Salento, test rapidi in corsia e nei paesi immuni: lo studio all'ospedale di Copertino

 
Batnel nordbarese
Margherita di Savoia, palazzina a rischio crollo: scatta il sequestro preventivo

Margherita di Savoia, palazzina a rischio crollo: scatta il sequestro preventivo

 
Brindisil'operazione
Brindisi, GdF intercetta scafo con oltre mezza tonnellata di droga: arrestato 31enne

Brindisi, GdF intercetta scafo con oltre mezza tonnellata di droga: arrestato 31enne

 

i più letti

Forte dei Marmi, lite tra Nicola Porro e Bruno Murzi

Forte dei Marmi, lite tra Nicola Porro e Bruno Murzi

Coronavirus, in Puglia i contagi continuano a scendere: 5 casi su 1424 test. Altri 7 decessi, ma 4 risalgono ai giorni scorsi

Coronavirus, in Puglia casi continuano a scendere: 5 contagi su 1424 test. Altri 7 decessi (4 nei giorni scorsi)

Diodato all'Eurovision Song Contest canta dall'Arena di Verona

Diodato all'Eurovision Song Contest canta dall'Arena di Verona VIDEO

Achille Lauro a Domenica In da Mara Venier

Achille Lauro a Domenica In da Mara Venier VIDEO

Fiorello, gli auguri di Barbara d'Urso con «minaccia»

Fiorello, gli auguri di Barbara d'Urso con «minaccia» VIDEO

Vatican City

Pilgrims return to St Peter's (8)

Masses around Italy as churches reopen after lockdown

Pilgrims return to St Peter's (8)

Vatican City, May 18 - Pilgrims returned to St Peter's Monday as the cathedral reopened after 69 days of lockdown. There were many already in the basilica at 7 am. as Pope Francis said Mass at the tomb of Saint John Paul II on the 100th anniversary of the birth of the Polish pope. Strict social distancing was still in place and facemasks were worn. Those entering the cathedral had their temperatures taken at the entrance and then went along traced-out lines. There were well-ordered queues at churches around the country and in the major cathedrals. At the Duomo in Milan the faithful were told "dear faithful, we have waited for you for so long". In his homily in St Peter's, Francis said that "by sending Saint John Paul II, God visited His people".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati