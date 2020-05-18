Italy is restarting but we must keep guard up says Conte

Rome, May 18 - Italy may be restarting with the reopening of bars, shops and restaurants but it must keep its guard up against a resurgence of the coronavirus, Premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday. "Today the country is getting moving again but it's still a long road and we must never lower our guard," he said in a letter to free newspaper Leggo. Stressing the need to keep respecting social distancing and the use of facemasks, Conte said "we know that the last government decrees will not be the solution for all the economic and social problems". He said the government was working "day and night" to do more to try to emerge from the COVID-19 emergency. Conte said the government was "not deaf to the many difficulties that citizens are experiencing, and it intends to face them one by one". He committed the government to getting aid to all who need it faster than has been the case so far.