Lunedì 18 Maggio 2020 | 10:27

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Shops, bars, restaurants reopen as Italy steps up phase two

Shops, bars, restaurants reopen as Italy steps up phase two

 
Rome
Almost 8 in 100 Italians in absolute poverty - ISTAT (4)

Almost 8 in 100 Italians in absolute poverty - ISTAT (4)

 
Padua
Type 1 diabetes patients improved in Italy during lockdown

Type 1 diabetes patients improved in Italy during lockdown

 
Florence
Coronavirus: Siena Palios cancelled (3)

Coronavirus: Siena Palios cancelled (3)

 
Rome
COVID: 498 high-security prisoners were released - Bonafede (8)

COVID: 498 high-security prisoners were released - Bonafede (8)

 
Rome
Soccer: 99% chance of Serie A restarting June 13 - Malagò

Soccer: 99% chance of Serie A restarting June 13 - Malagò

 
Rome
Coronavirus:Survey of 150,000 Italians starts next week -CTS

Coronavirus:Survey of 150,000 Italians starts next week -CTS

 
Bari
Woman, 53, killed by metal sheet uprooted by wind (4)

Woman, 53, killed by metal sheet uprooted by wind (4)

 
Vatican City
Pope appeals to all religions to pray together

Pope appeals to all religions to pray together

 
Rome
'Relaunch decree' out to restart Italian economy - Gualtieri (6)

'Relaunch decree' out to restart Italian economy - Gualtieri (6)

 
Rome
Exports and imports down 16.8% in March - ISTAT (6)

Exports and imports down 16.8% in March - ISTAT (6)

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Anche gli arbitri corrono mai un’attesa così strana

Anche gli arbitri corrono: mai un’attesa così strana. Parla Cascella, ex della sezione di Bari

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Barila foto
Bari, sindaco Decaro va a tagliare i capelli: «Emozionato per la riapertura»

Bari, sindaco Decaro va a tagliare i capelli: «Emozionato per la riapertura»

 
Potenzala riapertura
«L'inizio di una nuova era»: la movida a Potenza riparte sulle note di Jovanotti

«L'inizio di una nuova era»: la movida a Potenza riparte sulle note di Jovanotti

 
Batnel nordbarese
Margherita di Savoia, palazzina a rischio crollo: scatta il sequestro preventivo

Margherita di Savoia, palazzina a rischio crollo: scatta il sequestro preventivo

 
Brindisil'operazione
Brindisi, GdF intercetta scafo con oltre mezza tonnellata di droga: arrestato 31enne

Brindisi, GdF intercetta scafo con oltre mezza tonnellata di droga: arrestato 31enne

 
TarantoL'iniziativa
Fase 2, a Taranto il «Marta» on riapre: ma c'è piattaforma in otto lingue

Fase 2, a Taranto il «Marta» on riapre: ma c'è piattaforma in otto lingue

 
LecceIl comunicato
Lecce, negativi ai tamponi i giocatori della rosa. Donati altri reagenti ad Asl

Lecce, negativi ai tamponi i giocatori della rosa. Donati altri reagenti ad Asl

 
Foggiala Curiosità
Peschici, caccia alle fake news in salsa Covid in un portale web d’informazione

Peschici, caccia alle fake news in salsa Covid in un portale web d’informazione

 
MateraEmergenza
Montalbano Jonico, la crisi irrigua spinge gli agricoltori in piazza

Montalbano Jonico, la crisi irrigua spinge gli agricoltori in piazza

 

i più letti

Forte dei Marmi, lite tra Nicola Porro e Bruno Murzi

Forte dei Marmi, lite tra Nicola Porro e Bruno Murzi

Coronavirus, in Puglia i contagi continuano a scendere: 5 casi su 1424 test. Altri 7 decessi, ma 4 risalgono ai giorni scorsi

Coronavirus, in Puglia casi continuano a scendere: 5 contagi su 1424 test. Altri 7 decessi (4 nei giorni scorsi)

Diodato all'Eurovision Song Contest canta dall'Arena di Verona

Diodato all'Eurovision Song Contest canta dall'Arena di Verona VIDEO

Achille Lauro a Domenica In da Mara Venier

Achille Lauro a Domenica In da Mara Venier VIDEO

Coronavirus Basilicata: 2 nuovi positivi, ma continuano a crescere i guariti

Coronavirus Basilicata: 2 nuovi positivi, ma continuano a crescere i guariti

Rome

Shops, bars, restaurants reopen as Italy steps up phase two

Access open to barbers, hairdressers and beauty parlours too

Shops, bars, restaurants reopen as Italy steps up phase two

Rome, May 18 - Shops, bars and restaurants are reopening on Monday as Italy steps up phase two by further easing the lockdown measures imposed due to the coronavirus emergency. Hairdressers, barbers, beauty salons and beaches are reopening too after Premier Giuseppe Conte signed off a new timetable for phase two following talks with regional governments, which have the power to vary the measures on the basis of local conditions. People must wear facemasks in closed public places and on public transport and social-distancing rules must be respected. But they no longer need to carry around a self-certification statement declaring their reason for being outside as long as they are moving around in their home region. An initial easing of the lockdown measures that saw around four million people return to work took place two weeks ago. Swimming pools, gyms and other sports facilities are set to reopen on May 25. Then movements between regions will be possible from June 3, when European borders are also set to reopen. Theatres and cinemas are set to return to work on June 15.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati