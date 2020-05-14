Giovedì 14 Maggio 2020 | 17:20

Padua

Type 1 diabetes patients improved in Italy during lockdown

Padua study shows rest and technology improved glycemia levels

Type 1 diabetes patients improved in Italy during lockdown

Padua, May 14 - During the first week of lockdown in Italy, many patients suffering from type 1 diabetes, who require insulin injections, saw their glycemia levels improve thanks to rest and technology. The study was coordinated by Gian Paolo Fadini from the University of Padua and the Istituto Veneto di Medicina Molecolare (VIMM) on glycemia levels of 33 patients suffering from type 1 diabetes using a sensor implanted under their skin and connected to a diabetes clinic via cloud-based technology. The system makes it possible for diabetes specialists to monitor glycemia levels and give patients advice on how to optimise their therapy. The study, published in the journal Diabetes Therapy, shows that despite limited possibilities to engage in physical activity and psychological stress, glycemia levels of patients who stayed home improved significantly. "We believed that slowing down the rhythm of daily life for a short period can produce positive effects on the management of type 1 diabetes," said Professor Angelo Avogaro. "Having more time to focus on controlling glycemia and food choices, without work duties, seems to have led to improvements." The evidence also holds for patients that continued to work, with many employees of the hospital with type 1 diabetes that used the sensor as well as an insulin pump known as the micro-infuser. "Despite being in a dark period like that of the lockdown, this new study sheds unexpected light on the benefits of technological management of type 1 diabetes," Avogaro said. "Glycemia sensors, connected to the cloud, and insulin pumps, alongside appropriate education for therapy self-management, are the key to ensure the best possible glycemia management for patients."

