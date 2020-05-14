Giovedì 14 Maggio 2020 | 17:20

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Almost 8 in 100 Italians in absolute poverty - ISTAT (4)

Almost 8 in 100 Italians in absolute poverty - ISTAT (4)

 
Padua
Type 1 diabetes patients improved in Italy during lockdown

Type 1 diabetes patients improved in Italy during lockdown

 
Florence
Coronavirus: Siena Palios cancelled (3)

Coronavirus: Siena Palios cancelled (3)

 
Rome
COVID: 498 high-security prisoners were released - Bonafede (8)

COVID: 498 high-security prisoners were released - Bonafede (8)

 
Rome
Soccer: 99% chance of Serie A restarting June 13 - Malagò

Soccer: 99% chance of Serie A restarting June 13 - Malagò

 
Rome
Coronavirus:Survey of 150,000 Italians starts next week -CTS

Coronavirus:Survey of 150,000 Italians starts next week -CTS

 
Bari
Woman, 53, killed by metal sheet uprooted by wind (4)

Woman, 53, killed by metal sheet uprooted by wind (4)

 
Vatican City
Pope appeals to all religions to pray together

Pope appeals to all religions to pray together

 
Rome
'Relaunch decree' out to restart Italian economy - Gualtieri (6)

'Relaunch decree' out to restart Italian economy - Gualtieri (6)

 
Rome
Exports and imports down 16.8% in March - ISTAT (6)

Exports and imports down 16.8% in March - ISTAT (6)

 
Rome
I fought and had the strength to weep says Bellanova (7)

I fought and had the strength to weep says Bellanova (7)

 

Il Biancorosso

biancorossi
Valentini sta col Bari «Criteri discutibili»

Valentini sta col Bari:
«Criteri discutibili»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Lecceverso la ripresa
Porto Cesareo, avviati i lavori di pulizia e sistemazione del litorale

Porto Cesareo, avviati i lavori di pulizia e sistemazione del litorale

 
BariMotori
L'autodromo «Levante» rivede la luce: cancelli aperti e nuova vita

L'«Autodromo del Levante» rivede la luce: cancelli aperti e nuova vita

 
HomeIl bollettino
Coronavirus Puglia, calano i casi: 9 nuovi contagi su 1844 test. Un solo decesso nella Bat

Coronavirus, in Puglia continuano a calare i casi: 9 nuovi contagi su 1844 test. Un solo decesso nella Bat

 
PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, estorsioni a operai del centro oli della Total: un arresto

Potenza, estorsioni a operai del centro oli della Total: un arresto

 
Tarantodroga in città
Taranto, spacciava cocaina calandola con il «paniere»: arrestato 59enne

Taranto, spacciava cocaina calandola con il «paniere»: arrestato 59enne

 
FoggiaIn Puglia
Migranti, i sindacati: «Dl regolarizza ma non vale per tutti». L'appello di un bracciante: «Grazie, ma serve di più»

Migranti, i sindacati: «Dl regolarizza ma non vale per tutti». L'appello di un bracciante: «Grazie, ma serve di più»

 
BrindisiIl fatto
San Pancrazio Salentino, prima deruba i nonni e poi denuncia maltrattamenti

San Pancrazio Salentino, nipote prima deruba i nonni e poi li denuncia: «Mio nonno maltratta mia nonna»

 
MateraIl furto
Policoro, rubano un'auto: uno arrestato e l'altro ricercato

Policoro, rubano un'auto: uno arrestato e l'altro ricercato

 

i più letti

Tragedia a Bari, pezzi di lamiera precipitano in strada per il forte vento: donna di 53 anni muore schiacciata

Tragedia a Bari, pezzi di lamiera precipitano in strada per il forte vento: donna di 53 anni muore schiacciata VD

Coronavirus Puglia, dati sempre più bassi: 11 nuovi casi e altri 4 decessi

Coronavirus Puglia, dati ancora in calo: 11 casi su 2.221 test e altri 4 decessi. Emiliano: «Rilanciamo turismo»

Bari, pezzi di lamiera cadono giù per colpa del vento: morta una 53enne. Il video

Bari, pezzi di lamiera cadono giù per colpa del vento: morta una 53enne. VIDEO

Ultimo giorno de La Casa di Carta, il Professore ringrazia

Ultimo giorno de La Casa di Carta, il Professore ringrazia

Bonus vacanze, fino a 500 euro a famiglia per vacanze Italia

Bonus vacanze, fino a 500 euro a famiglia per vacanze Italia

Rome

Almost 8 in 100 Italians in absolute poverty - ISTAT (4)

10 yrs ago only 4.3%, compared to 7.8% today

Almost 8 in 100 Italians in absolute poverty - ISTAT (4)

Rome, May 14 - Almost eight out of 100 Italians, or 6.5% of households and 7.8% of individuals, lived in absolute poverty in 2019, down from 7.8% and 8.4% in 2018, ISTAT said Thursday. But the improvement of the last few years has failed to return poverty levels to what they were 10 years ago, the stats agency said. In 2010, it said, only 4.3% of the population was in absolute poverty.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati