Almost 8 in 100 Italians in absolute poverty - ISTAT (4)

Rome, May 14 - Almost eight out of 100 Italians, or 6.5% of households and 7.8% of individuals, lived in absolute poverty in 2019, down from 7.8% and 8.4% in 2018, ISTAT said Thursday. But the improvement of the last few years has failed to return poverty levels to what they were 10 years ago, the stats agency said. In 2010, it said, only 4.3% of the population was in absolute poverty.