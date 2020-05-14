Almost 8 in 100 Italians in absolute poverty - ISTAT (4)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Tragedia a Bari, pezzi di lamiera precipitano in strada per il forte vento: donna di 53 anni muore schiacciata VD
Coronavirus Puglia, dati ancora in calo: 11 casi su 2.221 test e altri 4 decessi. Emiliano: «Rilanciamo turismo»
Rome
14 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 14 - Almost eight out of 100 Italians, or 6.5% of households and 7.8% of individuals, lived in absolute poverty in 2019, down from 7.8% and 8.4% in 2018, ISTAT said Thursday. But the improvement of the last few years has failed to return poverty levels to what they were 10 years ago, the stats agency said. In 2010, it said, only 4.3% of the population was in absolute poverty.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su