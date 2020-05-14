Soccer: 99% chance of Serie A restarting June 13 - Malagò

Coronavirus: Siena Palios cancelled (3)
Rome
14 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 14 - Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) chief Giovanni Malagò said Thursday there was a "99% chance" of Serie A restarting on June 13. "We are doing everything we can to enable the system to restart," he said. But he said a "crystal ball" would be needed to gauge the chance of the Serie A championship being completed.
