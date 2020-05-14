Coronavirus: Siena Palios cancelled (3)
Florence
14 Maggio 2020
Florence, May 14 - This year's two editions of Siena's iconic Palio horse race, on July 2 and August 16, have been cancelled due to the coronavirus, organisers said Thursday. Initially, the two traditional races had been postponed to August and September respectively. The last time the Palio was cancelled was in the Second World War.
