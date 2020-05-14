Coronavirus:Survey of 150,000 Italians starts next week -CTS

Rome, May 14 - The government's coronavirus scientific and technical committee (CTS) said Thursday a survey will start next week of 150,000 Italians in more than 2,000 municipalities to gauge the national distribution of the epidemic. The 'siero-prevalence' survey will be carried out with the Higher Health Institute (ISS) and statistics agency ISTAT, the CTS said. The CTS added that "phase two is fundamental because it is ferrying us towards a relative return to normality. "We are still rather concerned, we are viewing as a nightmare the R index which must remain under 1".