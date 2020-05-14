Giovedì 14 Maggio 2020 | 15:31

Florence
Coronavirus: Siena Palios cancelled (3)

Rome
COVID: 498 high-security prisoners were released - Bonafede (8)

Rome
Soccer: 99% chance of Serie A restarting June 13 - Malagò

Rome
Coronavirus:Survey of 150,000 Italians starts next week -CTS

Bari
Woman, 53, killed by metal sheet uprooted by wind (4)

Vatican City
Pope appeals to all religions to pray together

Rome
'Relaunch decree' out to restart Italian economy - Gualtieri (6)

Rome
Exports and imports down 16.8% in March - ISTAT (6)

Rome
I fought and had the strength to weep says Bellanova (7)

Milan
Worst is over, let's enjoy the moment says Romano (12)

Rome
Health service getting 3.25 bn in relaunch decree-Speranza

Valentini sta col Bari «Criteri discutibili»

Valentini sta col Bari:
«Criteri discutibili»

 

PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, estorsioni a operai del centro oli della Total: un arresto

Tarantodroga in città
Taranto, spacciava cocaina calandola con il «paniere»: arrestato 59enne

BariIl video
Bari, torna a casa la 59enne greca sottoposta a trapianto di fegato al Policlinico

FoggiaIn Puglia
Migranti, i sindacati: «Dl regolarizza ma non vale per tutti». L'appello di un bracciante: «Grazie, ma serve di più»

BatL'emergenza
Coronavirus, sanificazione strade con idranti della polizia a Barletta

HomeIl premio
Bandiere Blu 2020, la Puglia ne conquista 15: due le new entry Tremiti e Melendugno

BrindisiIl fatto
San Pancrazio Salentino, prima deruba i nonni e poi denuncia maltrattamenti

MateraIl furto
Policoro, rubano un'auto: uno arrestato e l'altro ricercato

Rome

Coronavirus:Survey of 150,000 Italians starts next week -CTS

Study to gauge national distribution of COVI-19 contagion

Rome, May 14 - The government's coronavirus scientific and technical committee (CTS) said Thursday a survey will start next week of 150,000 Italians in more than 2,000 municipalities to gauge the national distribution of the epidemic. The 'siero-prevalence' survey will be carried out with the Higher Health Institute (ISS) and statistics agency ISTAT, the CTS said. The CTS added that "phase two is fundamental because it is ferrying us towards a relative return to normality. "We are still rather concerned, we are viewing as a nightmare the R index which must remain under 1".

