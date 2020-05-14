Giovedì 14 Maggio 2020 | 15:31

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Florence
Coronavirus: Siena Palios cancelled (3)

Coronavirus: Siena Palios cancelled (3)

 
Rome
COVID: 498 high-security prisoners were released - Bonafede (8)

COVID: 498 high-security prisoners were released - Bonafede (8)

 
Rome
Soccer: 99% chance of Serie A restarting June 13 - Malagò

Soccer: 99% chance of Serie A restarting June 13 - Malagò

 
Rome
Coronavirus:Survey of 150,000 Italians starts next week -CTS

Coronavirus:Survey of 150,000 Italians starts next week -CTS

 
Bari
Woman, 53, killed by metal sheet uprooted by wind (4)

Woman, 53, killed by metal sheet uprooted by wind (4)

 
Vatican City
Pope appeals to all religions to pray together

Pope appeals to all religions to pray together

 
Rome
'Relaunch decree' out to restart Italian economy - Gualtieri (6)

'Relaunch decree' out to restart Italian economy - Gualtieri (6)

 
Rome
Exports and imports down 16.8% in March - ISTAT (6)

Exports and imports down 16.8% in March - ISTAT (6)

 
Rome
I fought and had the strength to weep says Bellanova (7)

I fought and had the strength to weep says Bellanova (7)

 
Milan
Worst is over, let's enjoy the moment says Romano (12)

Worst is over, let's enjoy the moment says Romano (12)

 
Rome
Health service getting 3.25 bn in relaunch decree-Speranza

Health service getting 3.25 bn in relaunch decree-Speranza

 

Il Biancorosso

biancorossi
Valentini sta col Bari «Criteri discutibili»

Valentini sta col Bari:
«Criteri discutibili»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, estorsioni a operai del centro oli della Total: un arresto

Potenza, estorsioni a operai del centro oli della Total: un arresto

 
Tarantodroga in città
Taranto, spacciava cocaina calandola con il «paniere»: arrestato 59enne

Taranto, spacciava cocaina calandola con il «paniere»: arrestato 59enne

 
BariIl video
Bari, torna a casa la 59enne greca sottoposta a trapianto di fegato al Policlinico

Bari, torna a casa la 59enne greca sottoposta a trapianto di fegato al Policlinico

 
FoggiaIn Puglia
Migranti, i sindacati: «Dl regolarizza ma non vale per tutti». L'appello di un bracciante: «Grazie, ma serve di più»

Migranti, i sindacati: «Dl regolarizza ma non vale per tutti». L'appello di un bracciante: «Grazie, ma serve di più»

 
BatL'emergenza
Coronavirus, sanificazione strade con idranti della polizia a Barletta

Coronavirus, sanificazione strade con idranti della polizia a Barletta

 
HomeIl premio
Bandiere Blu 2020, la Puglia ne conquista 15: due le new entry Tremiti e Melendugno

Bandiere Blu 2020, la Puglia ne conquista 15: due le new entry Tremiti e Melendugno

 
BrindisiIl fatto
San Pancrazio Salentino, prima deruba i nonni e poi denuncia maltrattamenti

San Pancrazio Salentino, nipote prima deruba i nonni e poi li denuncia: «Mio nonno maltratta mia nonna»

 
MateraIl furto
Policoro, rubano un'auto: uno arrestato e l'altro ricercato

Policoro, rubano un'auto: uno arrestato e l'altro ricercato

 

i più letti

Tragedia a Bari, pezzi di lamiera precipitano in strada per il forte vento: donna di 53 anni muore schiacciata

Tragedia a Bari, pezzi di lamiera precipitano in strada per il forte vento: donna di 53 anni muore schiacciata VD

Coronavirus Puglia, dati sempre più bassi: 11 nuovi casi e altri 4 decessi

Coronavirus Puglia, dati ancora in calo: 11 casi su 2.221 test e altri 4 decessi. Emiliano: «Rilanciamo turismo»

Ultimo giorno de La Casa di Carta, il Professore ringrazia

Ultimo giorno de La Casa di Carta, il Professore ringrazia

Bari, pezzi di lamiera cadono giù per colpa del vento: morta una 53enne. Il video

Bari, pezzi di lamiera cadono giù per colpa del vento: morta una 53enne. VIDEO

Bonus vacanze, fino a 500 euro a famiglia per vacanze Italia

Bonus vacanze, fino a 500 euro a famiglia per vacanze Italia

Milan

Worst is over, let's enjoy the moment says Romano (12)

Don't get angry defending me says rescued aid worker,new Muslim

Worst is over, let's enjoy the moment says Romano (12)

Milan, May 14 - Silvia Romano, a 24-year-old Milanese aid worker who spent 18 months in the hands of Somali militants after being abducted in Kenya in November 2018 and who was freed Saturday after converting to Islam, said on Facebook Wednesday "the worst is over, now let's enjoy the moment" after being subjected to hate and threats on social media. "I ask you not to get angry to defend me," said Romano, who was freed by a joint operation between Italian, Somali and Turkish intelligence services. Romano went on: "I couldn't wait to get off that plane, because for me all that counted was to re-embrace the most important people in my life, to feel their warmth and tell them how much I loved them, despite my (Islamic) garb". Romano reiterated, amid widespread criticism from haters of her alleged naivety in going to a hotspot without proper protection, converting to Islam, not speaking ill of her captors in Al-Shabaab, and causing an alleged four-million-euro ransom to be paid to allegedly fund terrorism, "I really ask you all not to get angry in defending me". She said "I'm happy because I'm back with my loved ones, thanks to God, who are still standing despite their great pain. Because I have found you, all of you, ready to embrace me. "I have always followed my heart and I will never betray it". Romano has been defended by leftwing and liberal parties and feminists amid the wave of hate. On Wednesday a member of the nationalist opposition League party called her a "neo-terrorist" in parliament because she had converted to Islam. On Tuesday a former League town councillor in Veneto said she should be hanged. On Thursday League leader Matteo Salvini said he had spoken to his MP who called her a neo-terrorist, Alessandro Pagano, and "the problem is not Silvia Romano but the use the government made of her, showing her off on live TV and making a big advert for the (kidnappers). "As far as I am concerned, from tomorrow, no more ransoms should be paid". He said "there was a law in Italy that prevented payment and it halted the business of kidnappings", which were rife in Italy in the 1970s. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio has denied an Al-Shabaab spokesman's claim the ransom was paid and the money would be used for jihad.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati