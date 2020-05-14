Exports and imports down 16.8% in March - ISTAT (6)

Rome, May 14 - Italian exports and imports both fell 16.8% in March over February, ISTAT said Thursday. Sales to extra-EU markets fell 18.5% and those to EU markets fell 15.2%, the stats agency said. In the first quarter, exports fell 4.1% over the previous quarter and imports were down 5.1%. The year-on-year fall in exports in March was 13.5%. Imports were down 18.1% year on year, ISTAT said.