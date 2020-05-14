Pope appeals to all religions to pray together

Vatican City, May 14 - Pope Francis on Thursday urged the faithful in all religions to pray together to save humanity from the coronavirus pandemic. "The High Committee for Human Fraternity today called a day of prayer and fasting to ask God for mercy and pity in this tragic moment of the pandemic, we are all brothers," said Francis. "For this reason, men and women of all religious confessions today unite in prayer and penitence to ask for the grace of healing from this pandemic". The pope said Wednesday the day of prayer would also be open to those who did not have any religion.