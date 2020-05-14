'Relaunch decree' out to restart Italian economy - Gualtieri (6)

Rome, May 14 - The government's 55-billion-euro 'relaunch decree' approved Wednesday night aims to restart the Italian economy after the acute phase of the coronavirus emergency, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said Thursday. The main measure in terms of tax cuts is the suspension of the instalment of business tax IRAP, he noted, "an important measure to support businesses, and the result of a positive dialogue with the business associations". The decree earmarks 55 billion euros in aid for households and businesses, Gualtieri said, and cuts taxes by four billion euros. He added: "the second 600 euro tranche (of emergency aid to workers) will arrive immediately after the decree goes into the (Official) Gazette, without having to apply and those who have already had it will get a second cheque from (pensions and social security agency) INPS". The government says the decree will help lift the economy out of the coronavirus-induced recession.