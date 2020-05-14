Giovedì 14 Maggio 2020 | 13:38

Rome
Health service getting 3.25 bn in relaunch decree-Speranza

Rome
F1: Sainz joins Ferrari to replace Vettel (6)

Rome
Conte govt presents 55-billion-euro 'relaunch' decree

ROMA
Visits to hairdressers, beauticians by appointment only

Rome
Phase 2: Facemask problem solved says Arcuri

Rome
Soccer: Serie A wants to restart June 13

Rome
Attacks on doctors up, 80% of cases unreported (5)

Milan
Coronavirus: Armani moves show from Paris to Milan

Bologna
12 anarchists arrested for 'terror attacks' (4)

Rome
1 bn EU Recovery Fund needed soon says Gentiloni (5)

Rome
Sporting facilities to be reopened by May 25 - Spadafora

Valentini sta col Bari «Criteri discutibili»

PhotoNewsLe forti raffiche
Maltempo in Puglia, trombe d'aria e vento oltre 25 nodi: allarme nei campi. Bari: chiuso il cimitero

FoggiaIl furto
Cerignola, due trattori rubati sequestrati dai carabinieri: denunciato agricoltore

PotenzaInfrastrutture
Potenza, ospedale-campo il taglio di alberi scatena l'ira degli ambientalisti

TarantoGiustizia
Taranto, De Palo nuovo presidente del Tribunale

BrindisiIl fatto
San Pancrazio Salentino, prima deruba i nonni e poi denuncia maltrattamenti

LecceFiamme Gialle
Lecce, Ossigeno al Dea c'è un'inchiesta, indaga la Finanza

BatIl verbale
Barletta, sanzione a cava Posselle, ma il Comune sapeva?

MateraIl furto
Policoro, rubano un'auto: uno arrestato e l'altro ricercato

Coronavirus Puglia, dati sempre più bassi: 11 nuovi casi e altri 4 decessi

Ultimo giorno de La Casa di Carta, il Professore ringrazia

Bonus vacanze, fino a 500 euro a famiglia per vacanze Italia

Patù, 5 ragazzini senza mascherina multati dai cc, l'ira del parroco: «Vergogna questo è abuso di potere»

Estate a Bari con la Fase 2, Decaro: «Linee guida per le spiagge? Sono quasi impossibili»

Rome, May 13 - The national health service has been allocated 3.25 billion euros in the government's 'relaunch decree', Health Minister Roberto Speranza announced at the end of the cabinet meeting that approved the package to help Italy recover from the coronaqvirus emergency. Much Higher Than Usual. "It's a much higher figure than what the State usually invests in the national health service (SSN) in a whole year," the minister said. "(In the past) it took two or three years to reach a figure like this. "But this time, on the other hand, we have a very important figure in one go". Regional Network. Major financial resources will be invested in reinforcing the regional network thanks to the decree. "We realised that this was the real key to addressing the epidemic," Speranza said. "We are putting 9,600 nurses out on the field, with the (creation of the) figure of family nurse, and we are investing, in particular, in home services for fragile people, which will lift the percentage of people receiving care (in this way) from 4% to 6.7%, that is 0.7 of a percentage point more than the OECD average". Stronger Hospital Network. A big chunk of the financial resources will be used to strengthen the hospital network. Intensive Care Places. "With this decree the number of places in intensive care will go up to 11,109, 115% more than we had before the COVID emergency," the minister continued. "We don't know what's in store for us. "The experts have spoken of the possibility of a second wave (of contagion). We must be ready". Recruitment. Minister Speranza also announced that another 240 million euros will be invested in the recruitment of new personnel and 190 will go on incentives for doctors. Precious Stone. "We have found the resources to finance another 4,200 specialization bursaries," he added. "The national health service is a precious stone and it is necessary to invest in this precious stone to make our country stronger".

