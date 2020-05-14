Giovedì 14 Maggio 2020 | 13:38

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Health service getting 3.25 bn in relaunch decree-Speranza

Health service getting 3.25 bn in relaunch decree-Speranza

 
Rome
F1: Sainz joins Ferrari to replace Vettel (6)

F1: Sainz joins Ferrari to replace Vettel (6)

 
Rome
Conte govt presents 55-billion-euro 'relaunch' decree

Conte govt presents 55-billion-euro 'relaunch' decree

 
ROMA
Visits to hairdressers, beauticians by appointment only

Visits to hairdressers, beauticians by appointment only

 
Rome
Phase 2: Facemask problem solved says Arcuri

Phase 2: Facemask problem solved says Arcuri

 
Rome
Soccer: Serie A wants to restart June 13

Soccer: Serie A wants to restart June 13

 
Rome
Attacks on doctors up, 80% of cases unreported (5)

Attacks on doctors up, 80% of cases unreported (5)

 
Milan
Coronavirus: Armani moves show from Paris to Milan

Coronavirus: Armani moves show from Paris to Milan

 
Bologna
12 anarchists arrested for 'terror attacks' (4)

12 anarchists arrested for 'terror attacks' (4)

 
Rome
1 bn EU Recovery Fund needed soon says Gentiloni (5)

1 bn EU Recovery Fund needed soon says Gentiloni (5)

 
Rome
Sporting facilities to be reopened by May 25 - Spadafora

Sporting facilities to be reopened by May 25 - Spadafora

 

Il Biancorosso

biancorossi
Valentini sta col Bari «Criteri discutibili»

Valentini sta col Bari:
«Criteri discutibili»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PhotoNewsLe forti raffiche
Maltempo in Puglia, trombe d'aria e vento oltre 25 nodi: allarme nei campi. Bari: chiuso il cimitero

Maltempo in Puglia, trombe d'aria e vento oltre 25 nodi: allarme nei campi. Bari: chiuso il cimitero

 
FoggiaIl furto
Cerignola, due trattori rubati sequestrati dai carabinieri: denunciato agricoltore

Cerignola, due trattori rubati sequestrati dai carabinieri: denunciato agricoltore

 
PotenzaInfrastrutture
Potenza, ospedale-campo il taglio di alberi scatena l'ira degli ambientalisti

Ospedale-campo a Potenza: il taglio di alberi scatena l'ira degli ambientalisti

 
TarantoGiustizia
Taranto, De Palo nuovo presidente del Tribunale

Taranto, De Palo è la nuova presidente del Tribunale

 
BrindisiIl fatto
San Pancrazio Salentino, prima deruba i nonni e poi denuncia maltrattamenti

San Pancrazio Salentino, nipote prima deruba i nonni e poi li denuncia: «Mio nonno maltratta mia nonna»

 
LecceFiamme Gialle
Lecce, Ossigeno al Dea c'è un'inchiesta, indaga la Finanza

Lecce, ossigeno al Dea: c'è un'inchiesta, doppia visita della Gdf

 
BatIl verbale
Barletta, sanzione a cava Posselle, ma il Comune sapeva?

Barletta, sanzione a cava Pozzelle, ma il Comune sapeva?

 
MateraIl furto
Policoro, rubano un'auto: uno arrestato e l'altro ricercato

Policoro, rubano un'auto: uno arrestato e l'altro ricercato

 

i più letti

Coronavirus Puglia, dati sempre più bassi: 11 nuovi casi e altri 4 decessi

Coronavirus Puglia, dati ancora in calo: 11 casi su 2.221 test e altri 4 decessi. Emiliano: «Rilanciamo turismo»

Ultimo giorno de La Casa di Carta, il Professore ringrazia

Ultimo giorno de La Casa di Carta, il Professore ringrazia

Bonus vacanze, fino a 500 euro a famiglia per vacanze Italia

Bonus vacanze, fino a 500 euro a famiglia per vacanze Italia

Patù, 5 ragazzini senza mascherina multati dai cc, l'ira del parroco: «Vergogna questo è abuso di potere»

Patù, 5 ragazzini senza mascherina multati dai cc, l'ira del parroco: «Vergogna. La loro multa la pago io»

Estate a Bari con la Fase 2, Decaro: «Linee guida per le spiagge? Sono quasi impossibili»

Estate a Bari con la Fase 2, Decaro: «Linee guida per le spiagge? Sono quasi impossibili»

Rome

F1: Sainz joins Ferrari to replace Vettel (6)

'Excited about future' says Spaniard, 25

F1: Sainz joins Ferrari to replace Vettel (6)

Rome, May 14 - McLaren driver Carlos Sainz Jr. is to replace Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari, the Scuderia said Thursday. Spaniard Sainz, 25, has signed a deal for the 2021 and 2022 seasons, it said. "I'm very happy that I will be driving for Scuderia Ferrari in 2021 and I'm excited for my future with the team," Sainz said. "I still have an important year ahead with McLaren Racing and I really look forward to go back racing with them this season". Four-time world champ Vettel said he was leaving earlier this week, by mutual consent. Mattia Binotto, Managing Director Gestione Sportiva and Team Principal, said: "I'm pleased to announce that Carlos will join Scuderia Ferrari as from the 2021 championship. With five seasons already behind him, Carlos has proved to be very talented and has shown that he has the technical ability and the right attributes to make him an ideal fit with our family. "We've embarked on a new cycle with the aim of getting back to the top in Formula 1. It will be a long journey, not without its difficulties, especially given the current financial and regulatory situation, which is undergoing a sudden change and will require this challenge to be tackled in a different way to the recent past. "We believe that a driver pairing with the talent and personality of Charles and Carlos, the youngest in the past fifty years of the Scuderia, will be the best possible combination to help us reach the goals we have set ourselves". Sainz reiterated: "I am very happy that I will be driving for Scuderia Ferrari in 2021 and I'm excited about my future with the team. I still have an important year ahead with McLaren Racing and I'm really looking forward to going racing again with them this season." Born in Madrid on 1st September 1994, Sainza already has plenty of Formula 1 experience, having taken part in 102 World Championship Grands Prix, over five seasons. In 2019, he finished sixth in the Drivers' Championship, his best ever result, in a year when he also made it to a podium position for the first time, finishing third in Brazil.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati